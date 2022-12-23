Disha Patani sizzled in a black feathered dress at a friend's party last night.
23 Dec, 2022
Disha followed the theme and wore a black dress at her friend's birthday party.
23 Dec, 2022
It was a sexy little black dress for Disha with lots of cut-outs and feathered detailing at the party.
23 Dec, 2022
Disha Patani looks hot in black as she joins her rumoured boyfriend at the birthday party of her friend.
23 Dec, 2022
Disha Patani looked smoking hot in an off-shoulder peep-hole dress at a party on Thursday night.
23 Dec, 2022
Disha Patani totally nailed her black look in that dress with many cut-outs and peep-holes.
23 Dec, 2022
Disha Patani carried a feathered shawl with her black dress for a statement look.
23 Dec, 2022
Disha Patani definitely did wonders in that black dress which looked absolutely complicated to flaunt.
23 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!