Don To Zanjeer: 7 Iconic Movies of Pran

13 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Amar Akbar Anthony- In this amazing movie, Pran played the role of the father of the three brothers.

Don- Pran portrayed the role of Jasjit in the 1978 film Don. There are rumours that Pran received a higher salary for the film than Amitabh Bachchan.

Half Ticket- Pran portrayed the role of a diamond smuggler in the 1962 classic Half Ticket

Madhumati- Pran played a negative role in this movie that dealt with reincarnation.

Purab aur Paschim- Directed by Manoj Kumar, this movie featured Pran in the lead role of Harnam.

Upkar- Pran’s role as “Mangal chacha” in this superhit film enchanted the audience.

Zanjeer-Pran was disguised as the character of a Pathan named Sher Khan and nailed the role.

Thanks For Reading!

