Don To Zanjeer: 7 Iconic Movies of Pran
13 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Amar Akbar Anthony- In this amazing movie, Pran played the role of the father of the three brothers.
Don- Pran portrayed the role of Jasjit in the 1978 film Don. There are rumours that Pran received a higher salary for the film than Amitabh Bachchan.
Half Ticket- Pran portrayed the role of a diamond smuggler in the 1962 classic Half Ticket
Madhumati- Pran played a negative role in this movie that dealt with reincarnation.
Purab aur Paschim- Directed by Manoj Kumar, this movie featured Pran in the lead role of Harnam.
Upkar- Pran’s role as “Mangal chacha” in this superhit film enchanted the audience.
Zanjeer-Pran was disguised as the character of a Pathan named Sher Khan and nailed the role.
