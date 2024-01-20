Dostana To Barfi 5 Movies By Priyanka Chopra To Watch This Weekend
Don 2- Don turns himself in and escapes from prison alongside Vardhaan, after which he forms a team to steal currency printing plates from a bank in Berlin.
Barfi- Three young individuals discover that love cannot be defined or controlled by society's standards of normal and aberrant.
Dil Dhadakne Do- While on a cruise to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, the Mehra family must reflect on their lifestyle and love lives.
Dostana- Two straight males pretend to be gay in order to get a Miami apartment. When both of them fall for their roommate Neha, hilarity ensues as they attempt to convince everyone that they are gay while secretly fighting to win her love.
Pyaar Impossible- Everyone loves gorgeous Alisha, and it's no wonder that nerdy Abhay does too, but she has no idea he exists until their paths meet years later.
