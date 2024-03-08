Dragon Ball Z to Dr Slump, Best Work of Akira Toriyama

08 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, has passed away at the age of 68.

Dr. Slump: Exhausted doctors reunite in their darkest times, reigniting old rivalries or sparking new romance.

Sand Land: Sand Land, depicted in all capital letters, is a manga series from Japan authored and illustrated by Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Dragon Ball Daima centres on Goku and his companions, transformed into children by a conspiracy.

Dragon Ball: The much-loved animated series was released in 1986.

Dragon Ball Z: The animated series was released in 1989.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Astitva to Arth, Films Celebrating Women's Resilience

 Find Out More