Dragon Ball Z to Dr Slump, Best Work of Akira Toriyama
08 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, has passed away at the age of 68.
Dr. Slump: Exhausted doctors reunite in their darkest times, reigniting old rivalries or sparking new romance.
Sand Land: Sand Land, depicted in all capital letters, is a manga series from Japan authored and illustrated by Akira Toriyama.
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Dragon Ball Daima centres on Goku and his companions, transformed into children by a conspiracy.
Dragon Ball: The much-loved animated series was released in 1986.
Dragon Ball Z: The animated series was released in 1989.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Astitva to Arth, Films Celebrating Women's Resilience