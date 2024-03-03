Drishyam to Sangam, Indian Movies That Have Hollywood Remake
03 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sangam: The remake of the hit 1964 film is 'Pearl Harbour.'
Vicky Donor: The Hollywood remake of Ayushmann Khurana is 'Delivery Man.'
Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya: Salman Khan's hit film's Hollywood remake is 'Just Go With It.'
Jab We Met: The Hollywood remake of the film is 'Leap Year.'
Dar: SRK-starrer movie's Hollywood remake is 'Fear.'
Drishyam: The movie will have a remake in Hollywood soon.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lover to Born to Shine, Top Songs of Diljit Dosanjh