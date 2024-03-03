Drishyam to Sangam, Indian Movies That Have Hollywood Remake

03 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Sangam: The remake of the hit 1964 film is 'Pearl Harbour.'

Pearl Harbour

Vicky Donor: The Hollywood remake of Ayushmann Khurana is 'Delivery Man.'

Delivery Man

Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya: Salman Khan's hit film's Hollywood remake is 'Just Go With It.'

Just Go With It

Jab We Met: The Hollywood remake of the film is 'Leap Year.'

Leap Year

Dar: SRK-starrer movie's Hollywood remake is 'Fear.'

Fear

Drishyam: The movie will have a remake in Hollywood soon.

