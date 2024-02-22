Dune: Part Two to Deadpool 3, Upcoming Hollywood Movies to Watch
22 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse: The next instalment of the Spider-Man features Miles Morales traversing the multiverse once again.
Beetlejuice 2: The second part of the film features the titular character as the hero.
Joker: Folie à Deux: Joker: Folie à Deux' - sequel to 2019's 'Joker'. Joaquin Phoenix returns as Joker, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.
Gladiator 2: Want to watch epic historical drama? Gladiator 2 is the film for you!
Dune: Part Two: Paul Atreides joins Chani and the Fremen to avenge his family. Balancing love and destiny, he safeguards the universe from impending doom.
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynold-starrer action-comedy is set to rule the theatres.
