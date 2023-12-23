Dunki & 7 Other Must-Watch Bollywood Friendship Movies
23 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film is a heartwarming tale of friendship, emotions and love. It's a must-watch of course with your best friend.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Embarking on a journey across Europe to fulfil their dreams, this Bollywood friendship movie captures the essence of every emotion shared among friends.
Dil Chahta Hai: A timeless gem in Bollywood friendship films! Dil Chahta Hai never fails to enchant, offering a brilliant portrayal of the unique bond shared by the three friends.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Released on July 4, 2008, the movie shows a beautiful love bloom between two friends. The movie is helmed by Abbas Tyrewala.
Rang De Basanti: Released on January 26, 2006, the film is all about friendship, love and sacrifices.
Sholay: If you are an old-school fan, then Sholay is the film for you. Jai and Veeru can be your inspiration when it comes to friendship.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: KKHH will always remain an iconic film for friendship saga! You know why cause it's unbeatable Rahul and Anjali's friendship. The film features SRK, Rani Mukherjee and Kajol in lead.