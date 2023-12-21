Dunki Actor Taapsee Pannu's Education Qualification
Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dunki' hit the big screens on December 21, Thursday.
Taapsee Pannu played the lead opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's film.
Taapsee Pannu, born and brought up in Delhi, did her schooling at Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar.
Taapsee Pannu did her Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.
After graduating, Taapsee Pannu worked as a software engineer before she pursued modelling and acting.
For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu appeared in several print and television commercials and won several titles during her modelling days.
Taapsee Pannu made her cinematic debut with K. Raghavendra Rao's romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam in 2010.
Taapsee Pannu made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor in 2013.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Followed South Indian Female Celebrities On Instagram