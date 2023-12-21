Take A Tour Of Shah Rukh Khan's Swanky Car Collection

21 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

Shah Rukh Khan owns Creta as he's the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

Shah Rukh Khan has a Cullinan Black Badge that has been painted Arctic White.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a garage with another British exotic, the Bentley Continental GT.

The BMW i8 is a lovely automobile the hybrid was marketed in limited quantities in India, with Shah Rukh Khan owning one.

The Phantom Drophead Coupe, the second Rolls-Royce in Shah Rukh Khan's collection, has a final known price tag of Rs 9.6 crore.

Shah Rukh also owns an Audi A8L.

The Bollywood star has a lineup of BMW cars one of which is BMW 7 Series.

Continuing with his BMW collection Shah Rukh Khan also owns a BMW 6 Series convertible car.

Shah Rukh has also added a Range Rover Sport edition to his garage.

Shah Rukh Khan also owns the Japanese car, Toyota Land Cruiser.

