Take A Tour Of Shah Rukh Khan's Swanky Car Collection
Shah Rukh Khan owns Creta as he's the brand ambassador of Hyundai.
Shah Rukh Khan has a Cullinan Black Badge that has been painted Arctic White.
Shah Rukh Khan shares a garage with another British exotic, the Bentley Continental GT.
The BMW i8 is a lovely automobile the hybrid was marketed in limited quantities in India, with Shah Rukh Khan owning one.
The Phantom Drophead Coupe, the second Rolls-Royce in Shah Rukh Khan's collection, has a final known price tag of Rs 9.6 crore.
Shah Rukh also owns an Audi A8L.
The Bollywood star has a lineup of BMW cars one of which is BMW 7 Series.
Continuing with his BMW collection Shah Rukh Khan also owns a BMW 6 Series convertible car.
Shah Rukh has also added a Range Rover Sport edition to his garage.
Shah Rukh Khan also owns the Japanese car, Toyota Land Cruiser.
