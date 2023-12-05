Dunki Star Cast Fee: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal Charged THIS Much For Rajkumar Hirani's Film
Shah Rukh Khan starring as Hardy plays the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki'
Rumuors suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has charged Rs 28 crore for the role.
In Dunki, Bollywood Diva Taapsee Pannu plays the character of Manu.
Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu charged around Rs 11 crore as a fee for the film.
The character Sukhi is played by none other than Vicky Kaushal.
Reports suggest the actor had demanded Rs. 12 crore to be part of the film.
Senior actor Boman Irani plays the role of Gulati in the film.
Reportedly, Boman Irani had demanded Rs. 15 crore as fees for the film.
Satish Shah had reportedly charged Rs 7 crore to feature in Dunki.
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 21, 2023.
