Dunki To LEO: 8 Hit Films To Stream On Netflix
Dunki- An ex-military man assists his friends from Punjab as they face challenges in the immigration process, and he leads them on a dangerous journey to enter the UK without proper authorisation.
Salaar- Cease Fire: The future of a kingdom, fiercely fought over, depends on the tense relationship between two former friends who have become enemies in this epic tale of power, conflict, and treachery.
Hi Nanna- A lone father starts telling the tale of the mother's disappearance to his child, and everything changes.
Animal- The toughened son of a wealthy industrialist comes back to his hometown after spending years overseas and makes a solemn promise to seek violent retribution against anyone who poses a threat to his father's life.
Guntur Kaaram- Years after being abandoned by his mother and her remarriage, a man seeks explanations when he is requested to sign a document denying his relationship to her as she runs for office.
Jawan- The prison warden enlists incarcerated individuals to carry out extreme acts that expose corruption and injustice, ultimately leading him to an unforeseen reunion.
LEO- Parthiban, a gentle cafe owner in Kashmir, defends himself against a group of violent criminals and attracts the interest of a drug cartel who alleges that he used to be associated with them.
Jigarthanda Double X- In 1975, a director agrees to work together on a movie with a criminal who dreams of achieving fame as an actor.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail to 3 Idiots: 7 Bollywood Films with 8+ Rating By IMDb