9 Bollywood Hindi Films Shah Rukh Khan Rejected- IN PICS
The film 'Lagaan' was initially offered to Shah Rukh, but he rejected the movie because of his schedule.
The all the favourite movie 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' was initially offered to SRK. He withdrew himself from the film because of spinal surgery.
In the movie 'Rang De Basanti' Shah Rukh was expected to make a guest appearance which was later given to R Madhavan.
The character Rancho from the film '3 Idiots' was initially offered to SRK. Which was later taken up by Aamir Khan.
Starring Hrithik Roshan in the film 'Jodhaa Akbar' was also offered to Shah Rukh Khan. He decided no to opt for the film.
In the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' Shah Rukh Khan was suggested to play the role of a host, which was later played by Anil Kapoor.
'Kaho Na...Pyaar Hai' directed by Rakesh Roshan. SRK was the first choice for the film. But later Hrithik Roshan stepped in.
The film 'Robot' was been offered to Shah Rukh Khan, he later opted out of it and later Rajinikanth was decided for the lead role.
SRK was approached first for the film 'Ek Tha Tiger' which was later given to Salman Khan.
