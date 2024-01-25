Education Qualification of Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone did her schooling at Bangalore's Sophia High School.
Deepika Padukone completed her pre-university education at Mount Carmel College.
Deepika Padukone subsequently enrolled at the Indira Gandhi National Open University for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology
Deepika Padukone had to drop out of BA in Sociology course because of her modelling career.
Deepika Padukone also worked as a child model at the age of eight.
In the tenth grade, Deepika Padukone changed focus and decided to become a fashion model.
In 2004, Deepika Padukone began a full-time career as a model under the tutelage of Prasad Bidapa.
