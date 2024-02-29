Know Education Qualification of Rihanna
29 Feb, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Rihanna is a singer, businesswoman, and actress who grew up listening to reggae music.
Rihanna attended Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School and Combermere School, where she studied alongside future International cricketers Chris Jordan and Carlos Brathwaite.
At age 11, Rihanna was a cadet in Barbados' Cadet Corps; the later Barbadian singer-songwriter Shontelle was her drill sergeant.
Rihanna initially wanted to graduate from high school, though chose to pursue a musical career instead
Rihanna has been trending because she and her team landed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding
Rihanna will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony
