Know Education Qualification of Rihanna

29 Feb, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Rihanna is a singer, businesswoman, and actress who grew up listening to reggae music.

Rihanna attended Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School and Combermere School, where she studied alongside future International cricketers Chris Jordan and Carlos Brathwaite.

At age 11, Rihanna was a cadet in Barbados' Cadet Corps; the later Barbadian singer-songwriter Shontelle was her drill sergeant.

Rihanna initially wanted to graduate from high school, though chose to pursue a musical career instead

Rihanna has been trending because she and her team landed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Rihanna will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony

