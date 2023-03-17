Elli Avram looks lovely as she attends Alanna Pandey's wedding at a hotel in Mumbai.
16 Mar, 2023
Elli Avram goes for an all-silver look in a gorgeous lehenga.
16 Mar, 2023
Elli Avram rocks a vouminous lehenga with a matching sexy blouse at a Bollywood wedding.
16 Mar, 2023
Elli Avram looks sensational in a silver lehenga with lots of smebroidery and sequins.
16 Mar, 2023
Cheers to the glam! Elli Avram makes a jawdropping appearance at Alanna Pandey's wedding in Mumbai.
16 Mar, 2023
Elli Avram flashes her million-dollar smile as she glams up her ethnic wardrobe with silver lehenga.
16 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!