Elvish Yadav Education Qualification
17 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Sunday was arrested by Noida police in the Snake venom case.
Elvish Yadav rose to fame after his grand win of Bigg Boss OTT.
Elvish embarked on his YouTube journey in 2016, becoming widely known for his desi Haryanvi style.
In addition to his primary YouTube channel, Elvish oversees another channel titled 'Elvish Yadav Blocks.'
According to the Statesman, Yadav achieved 94% marks in his senior secondary examination.
The YouTuber completed his schooling at Amity International School in Gurugram.
For college, Elvish went to Hansraj College, where he obtained a degree in Commerce.
Coming to the police arrest, news agency ANI reported that Elvish will be presented in front of the court today.
