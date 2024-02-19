Esha Deol Travels to Goa, Makes First Public Appearance After Separation Announcement
19 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Esha Deol made her first public appearance after announcing her separation from Bharat Takhtani.
Esha Deol was clicked at Mumbai and Goa airport.
Esha Deol left Mumbai to attend Rakul Pree and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa.
Esha Deol looked lovely in her casual avatar - a basic white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim.
Esha Deol stopped and posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport before leaving for Goa.
When asked how was she doing, she told the paps 'main theek hun'.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani released a joint statement earlier this month about their separation.
The duo maintained that they are separating on a mutual basis and are only concerned about their daughters.
Esha Deol is the eldest kid of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She got married to Bharat in 2012. They have two daughters - Radhya and Miraya.
