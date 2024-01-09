Farhan Akhtar's Top 7 Groovy Songs to Tune Into
09 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rock On- It is one of the most iconic songs and is associated with the simple necessities of life-friendship
Senorita- Farhan Akhtar, along with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, sang this amazing song in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara.”
Atrangi Yaari - This soulful and touching song from the movie "Wazir" has become the friendship anthem.
Tum Ho Toh -The emotional and soulful track from "Rock On" features Farhan Akhtar's vocals and beautifully conveys the essence of friendship.
Dil Dhadakne Do- Farhan Akhtar collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for this peppy track from the movie "Dil Dhadakne Do."
Sinbad the Sailor- Farhan Akhtar, along with Raman Mahadevan, sang this high-energy rock song in the movie” Rock On.”
Socha Hai- Another memorable track from the movie "Rock On," is a recreation of the classic song "Kya Soorat Hai" by Kishore Kumar.
