Sonam Kapoor attends Wibledon 2023 Final in gorgeous green outfit from Burberry
17 Jul, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sonam Kapoor in Green-Toned Trench Coat sets internet on fire
Sonam Kapoor wore a checkered trench coat from Burberry. It's from Spring 2024 Collection
Sonam Kapoor wore matching boots and classic shades
Sonam's outfit was curated by her sister Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja poses with Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Novak Djokovic
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's selfie from the match
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Then & Now Pics: Lagaan's Rachel Shelley