Fighter to Emergency, 7 Movies To Hit Theaters in 2024

16 Dec, 2023

Mallika Mehzabeen

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD: The epic science fiction dystopian featuring Prabhas in the lead is set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2024.

Singham 3: Rohit Shetty's cop-thriller is set to enthral fans once again with its 3rd sequel in 2024. The film is yet to get a release date.

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film will hit the big screens in 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: The sequel to the 2021 superhit film Pusha featuring Allu Arjun is set to make a comeback on August 15, 2024.

Emergency: The biographical historical drama featuring Kangana Ranaut will hit theatres in 2024. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar-starrer is going to enthral the audience in 2024.

