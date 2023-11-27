Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 Winners: Karishma Tanna for Scoop to Vijay Varma for Dahaad, Check Full List
Alia Bhatt grabbed the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Web Original Film (Female) for Darlings.
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Female) was awarded to Sonakshi Sinha for the film Dahaad at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor Web Original Film (Male) went in favour of Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics Male went to Rajkummar Rao for Monica O MyDarling
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Female) went to Karishma Tanna for Scoop
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Male) was awarded to Vijay Varma for the film Dahaad.
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Series (Male) Drama went in the favour of Suvinder Vicky for Kohrra.
For Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics (Female) went to Sanya Malhotra for the movie Kathal at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023
Sharmila Tagore was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics (Female) for Gulmohar
The Filmfare Award for Best Director, Series Critics was awarded to Randeep Jha for Kohrra.
Vikramaditya Motwane was honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Director, Series for the film Jubilee.
Apoorv Singh Karki was honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Director, Web Original Film for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.
The Filmfare Award for Best Series was awarded to Scoop.
The series Trial By Fire won The Best Series, Critics at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023
The Filmfare Award for Best Web Original Film Critics was awarded to Vasan Bala for Monica O My Darling.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Brain Twisting Movies That Will Expand Your Mind