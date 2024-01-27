Flex X cop ep 3 to Doctor Slump ep 3, K-dramas Releasing in February 2024
Grand Shining Hotel: Releasing on February 10, 2024, the series revolves around a writer who suddenly realizes she's stuck in a scary story.
Branding in Seongsu Dong: The series will be released on February 05, 2024, on U+ Mobile TV. The series is about office romance thriller that explores a warm intern's soul transformation after kissing a cold-blooded marketing team leader.
Wedding Impossible: If you are a fan of romantic drama, then this one is for you. The series will be released on February 26, 2024.
Flex X cop ep 3: The series is about an immature and experienced detective who works in a violent crime department.
Doctor Slump Ep 3: The storyline follows two medical professionals, Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo, who, for distinct reasons, resign from their jobs and end up sharing a rooftop room.
Killer Paradox: Featuring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Joon, Hyun Bong Sik, and Kim Yo Han in pivotal roles, Killer Paradox is set to premiere on January 9. The 9-episode series will be available for streaming on Netflix.
