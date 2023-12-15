From Anil to Kareena Kapoor, 9 Actors Who Made Their OTT Debut
15 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kareena Kapoor: With an impressive performance in Jaane Jaan, Kareen kick-started her OTT journey. The series was released on Netflix.
Anil Kapoor: The actor played the bad guy in The Night Manager. Despite the negative character, Anil Kapoor nailed his OTT debut.
Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood's diva made her OTT debut in Dahaad, where she essayed the role of cop. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video.
Manish Paul: In the popular drama Rafuchakkar, Paul plays the lead role of a con artist in the heist comedy series.
Vijay Sethupathi: South's most celebrated actor made his OTT debut with Farzi and essayed the character of a common man.
Aditya Roy Kapur: The heart-throb of Bollywood also appeared in The Night Manager in which he bagged the lead role.
Rana Daggubati: The actor played the titular character in the show Rana Naidu which premiered on Netflix.
Shahid Kapoor: The actor made his OTT debut as the lead in the popular crime thriller Farzi, which was released on Amazon Prime.
Daggubati Venkatesh: The actor also featured in Rana Naidu. He played the titular character's father.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Most Searched Films on Google in 2023