From Annapoorani To Jawan: 9 Best Movies Of Nayanthara
Bigil- Starring alongside Vijay Anthony, Nayanthara plays the role of Angel Aasirvatham who plays a supporting role in an iconic female football match.
Chandramukhi- Released in 2005, The movie stars Rajnikanth in lead role. Nayanthara plays short yet impactful role of Durga who is thought to be possessed by demons.
Darbar- Sharing screens with Rajnikanth Nayanthara plays the role of a better half in the movie.
Iraivan- A nail-biting thriller movie, Nayanthara shares the screen with Jayam Ravi.
Jawaan- Nayanthara was recently seen in the movie Jawaan portraying the role of a cop. The actress shared screens with Shah Rukh Khan.
Mookuthi Amman- The movie portrays Nayanthara as a Goddess who descends on Earth to portray her powers through a journalist.
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan- Starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara plays the character of a hearing-impaired girl.
Viswasam- Nayanthara plays the role of a doctor who later falls in love with a goon, and part ways after their daughter enters the world.
Annapoorani- The movie features Nayanthara playing the role of a Brahmanical girl who falls in love with cooking, even though her family rejects her decision.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Andhadhun to Stree, Movies With Open Ending