From Annapoorani To Jawan: 9 Best Movies Of Nayanthara

11 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

Bigil- Starring alongside Vijay Anthony, Nayanthara plays the role of Angel Aasirvatham who plays a supporting role in an iconic female football match.

Chandramukhi- Released in 2005, The movie stars Rajnikanth in lead role. Nayanthara plays short yet impactful role of Durga who is thought to be possessed by demons.

Darbar- Sharing screens with Rajnikanth Nayanthara plays the role of a better half in the movie.

Iraivan- A nail-biting thriller movie, Nayanthara shares the screen with Jayam Ravi.

Jawaan- Nayanthara was recently seen in the movie Jawaan portraying the role of a cop. The actress shared screens with Shah Rukh Khan.

Mookuthi Amman- The movie portrays Nayanthara as a Goddess who descends on Earth to portray her powers through a journalist.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan- Starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara plays the character of a hearing-impaired girl.

Viswasam- Nayanthara plays the role of a doctor who later falls in love with a goon, and part ways after their daughter enters the world.

Annapoorani- The movie features Nayanthara playing the role of a Brahmanical girl who falls in love with cooking, even though her family rejects her decision.

