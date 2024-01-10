From Bigg Boss To KBC: 9 Indian Reality Shows Inspired By International TV Shows
The popular show, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' was inspired by The Kumars at No.42.
The reality show Temptation Island took inspiration from the Temptation Island global version.
Singing show, Indian Idol recreated the show and was inspired by Pop Idol.
The Indian version of Shark Tank featured big brand CEOs like Aman, Ashneer and Vineeta. The show was inspired by the Shark Tank franchise.
The Indianised version of the popular show Fear Factor is hosted by Rohit Shetty and is called Khatron Ke Khiladi
India's Got Talent is also an inspired version of the 'Got Talent' franchise.
Dancing show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa took inspiration from the reality show 'Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Star'.
The popular Hindi reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss was also inspired by an international show, 'Big Brother'.
The reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the show, 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Lunchbox to Qarib Qarib Single, Top Movies of Irrfan Khan