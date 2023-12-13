Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are soon going to embrace beautiful parenthood.
13 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Soon-to-be dad and mom, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur hosted a baby shower and the pictures are proof that the event was all about love, fun and games.
The photos included everything, from fathers showcasing their diaper-changing skills to simulating the experience of pregnancy by stuffing balloons in their shirts.
Sheetal's sister Shiwani Verma also marked her presence at the baby shower.
Vikrant and Sheetal had announced the pregnancy in September as they shared a bunch of photos on Insta and wrote, "We are expecting! The baby coming in 2024. New beginnings."
While Sheetal dazzled in a green gown, Vikrant looked dapper in a white suit.
Vikrant in the most adorable gesture hosted a jungle theme baby shower for his wife Sheetal Thakur.
