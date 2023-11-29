9 Best OTT Movies of Randeep Hooda to Binge Watch
Randeep Hooda plays the character Saju in the film Extraction. The movie is currently available on Netflix India.
Randeep Hooda stars as Gurman Singh, a cop in the television series CAT. It is available online on Netflix India.
Sultan stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, as well as Randeep Hooda, who plays Fateh Singh. The film is available on Amazon Prime.
Highway, directed in 2014, stars Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt. The character Mahabir Bhati was played by Randeep. The film is available on Disney plus Hotsar.
Randeep Hooda plays the role of a cop in the TV series Inspector Avinash. The series is available on Jio Cinema.
Vishesh Batt's directorial, Murder 3, stars Randeep Hooda as Vikram. The film is available on Amazon Prime.
The movie Kick, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, portrays Randeep Hooda as a cop trying to catch a mischievous thief who is on the run. The movie is available on Disney plus Hotstar.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Kangana Ranaut alongside the special appearance of Randeep Hooda as ACP Angel Wilson. It is available on Disney plus Hotstar.
The film Bhaagi 2, potrays Randeep Hooda as Loha Singh Dhull. The action-packed film can be viewed on Disney plus Hotstar.
