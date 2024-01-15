From Hera Pheri To Kaho Na Pyar Hai: 9 Bollywood Movies Turning 24 This Year
15 Jan, 2024
Hera Pheri- Directed by Priyadarshan. The comedy movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal in lead roles.
Mohabbatein- The romantic drama movie casts Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie was directed by Aditya Chopra.
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai- The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan.
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani- The action drama movie was directed by Aziz Mirza and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead role.
Dhadkan- The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and, Sunil Shetty. The movie was directed by Dharmesh Darshan.
Joru Ka Gulam- The comedy movie stars Govinda and Twinkle Khanna in lead role. The film was directed by Shakeel Nooran.
Josh- Starring in the action drama sequence was Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chandrachur Singh. The movie was directed by Mansoor Khan.
Khiladi 420- The action drama movie was directed by Neeraj Vohra, starring Akshay Kumar and Mahima Chaudry in pivotal roles.
Mission Kashmir- The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Preity G Zinta, in lead roles. The action drama movie was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
