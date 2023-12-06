From Jahanvi Kapoor To Hritik Roshan_ Best Dressed Stars At Archies Premiere
06 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Panday made heads turn in her strapless black dress styled with a sleek ponytail and matching heels.
Hrithik Roshan opted for a cool boy look with an oversized black shirt and striped pants styled with a matching hat.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black bodycon mid-length dress featuring coloured gem embellishments.
Katrina Kaif looked stunning black faux leather body-hugging dress paired with silver pumps.
The style icon Malaika Arora Chose a blue oversized blazer and pants set with sequin embellishment for the occasion.
The Bollywood queen Rekha donned a green kanjeeveram saree with an embellished patti border.
Suhana Khan showed up in a regal black dress that looked amazing on her.
