From Jahanvi Kapoor To Hritik Roshan_ Best Dressed Stars At Archies Premiere

06 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Ananya Panday made heads turn in her strapless black dress styled with a sleek ponytail and matching heels.

Hrithik Roshan opted for a cool boy look with an oversized black shirt and striped pants styled with a matching hat.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black bodycon mid-length dress featuring coloured gem embellishments.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning black faux leather body-hugging dress paired with silver pumps.

The style icon Malaika Arora Chose a blue oversized blazer and pants set with sequin embellishment for the occasion.

The Bollywood queen Rekha donned a green kanjeeveram saree with an embellished patti border.

Suhana Khan showed up in a regal black dress that looked amazing on her.

