From Like to Identical: Star Kids Who Twin With Their Parents
07 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Panday and Bhavna Panday- Both of the divas were decked up up in sequence outfits on Kjo’s birthday bash.
Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan- Both of them look the same and it is believed that aryan khan is his father’s younger self’s image.
Jhanvi Kapoor and Sri Devi- Both of the Bollywood stars looks like twin sister in saree.
Nysa Devgan and Kajol- Nysa Devgan grabbed a lot of attention when she posed in a red lehenga and looked just like her mother Kajol.
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh- The actress looked just like her mom in this matching blue suit.
Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan- The actress wore a gold saree with a spaghetti blouse and looked similar to his mother’s patterned saree.
