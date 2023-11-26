From Tara Sutaria To Kartik Aaryan: Top 10 Rumoured Bollywood Couples
26 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth- Their joint public appearances and social media activities reveal enough about their developing relationship.
Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi- It seems that it's getting harder and harder to resist Nora's charm in the case of Aryan Khan.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya- They have been dating for some time. Shikhar frequently leaves heartfelt remarks on Janhvi's Instagram pictures.
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan- Palak who sang a verse in the hit song "Bijlee Bijlee" by Hardy Sandhu, was seen with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey- have become the talk of the town since they began appearing in public together.
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda- It has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter has developed a strong bond with her co-star Agastya Nanda.
Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan- It all started in October 2023, when they were papped in a cosy moment for the first time.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sidharth Malhotra is The Biggest Green Flag - In Pics