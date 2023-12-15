From Tiger 3 to Death's Game, 7 OTT Releases To Binge Watch This Weekend
15 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Death's Game: The popular K-drama is available on Amazon Prime to watch.
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Reacher Season 2: The crime-thriller is available on Amazon Prime to watch.
As the Crow Flies Season 2: To binge-watch all 8 episodes tune in to Netflix.
Japan: To watch the movie, one can switch to the OTT platform Netflix. The movie features Anu Emmanuel, Karthi, Sunil and others.
The Crown Season 6 Part 2: Tune in to Netflix to binge-watch this masterpiece on your weekend.
