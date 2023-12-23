From Unsolved Mysteries to Killer Sally, Top 7 Crime Documentaries to Watch on Netflix
23 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case: The crime documentary is about a woman who killed six people, including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, an elderly relative, a baby and its mother with Cyanide in greed for money and property.
The Hunt for Veerappan: The documentary is based on the 20-year-long manhunt of the dreaded smuggler Veerappan in south India.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths: The discovery of 11 deceased family members in their residence triggers both local and national shockwaves. Investigators, baffled by the incident, face a multitude of questions with few clear answers.
Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator: As a predator relentlessly targets women, a police force engages in an intense pursuit, leaving the state in shock and horror.
Killer Sally: Professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil, along with family members recounts the dreadful journey of her marriage, which came to an end with a valentine murder.
Unsolved Mysteries: The crime documentary is based on disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters.
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street: The crime documentary series about the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind one of the most significant Ponzi schemes in Wall Street's history.
