Furies to Sunflower Season 2, OTT Shows and Films to Watch This Weekend
02 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: One of the most intriguing murder cases now has a documentary to watch.
Mamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama on Netflix features Ravi Kishan in the lead role. The serial also features Yashpal Sharma and others in pivotal roles.
Furies: The French action thriller on Netflix is one of the must-watch.
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7: Throughout the series, we delve into discovering hidden treasures and experiencing the essence of each city with every bite.
Sunflower Season 2: Crafted by Vikas Bahl and helmed by Navin Gujral, Sunflower attempts to encompass too many elements within a single season, primarily aiming to deliver a comprehensive package.
Dunk: SRK-starrer is about how people take an illegal route called the Donkey Route to cross borders.
