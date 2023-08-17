Gadar 2: 11 Massive Box Office Records Set by Sunny Deol Starrer
17 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Gadar 2 is the second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2023.
Gadar 2 is the 9th biggest all-time opener for a Hindi-language film.
Gadar 2 is Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's biggest opener of all time.
Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol in his 32-year-long career.
Gadar 2 is Sunny Deol's first Rs 100 crore grosser—the same stands for Ameesha Patel.
It recorded the third biggest second day for a Hindi movie at the Box Office.
At Rs 39 crore nett on its first Monday, Gadar 2 recorded the second-biggest first Monday for any Bollywood film ever.
Gadar 2 is the second fastest Hindi movie to reach Rs 200 crore nett at the Indian Box Office.
Apart from the second-biggest Monday, Gadar 2 also recorded the biggest first Tuesday for a Hindi film.
Gadar 2 registered the highest-5th day nett collection of all time for a Hindi film.
Gadar 2 is the first Bollywood film to have earned over Rs 30 crore nett in India for 6 consecutive days.
Gadar 2 is Sunny Deol's first HIT film in the last 12 years after Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011.
