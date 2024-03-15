Gangubai to Kaira, 6 Roles of Alia Bhatt That Defied Social Norms
15 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Happy Birthday to one of the versatile actors in the Bollywood industry - Alia Bhatt.
As the actress turns year older, let's take a look at some of her most iconic roles.
Highway: Imtiaz Ali's film has all the emotions in it. However, what outshined was Alia's acting and her ability to play Veera Tripathi.
Udta Punjab: Yet another example of versatility in the role of Alia was Udta Punjab. In the social crime drama, Alia essayed the role of a Bihari migrant labourer.
Darlings: Alia gave her best shot and made her debut in Netflix's Darlings. She plays the role of a victim of domestic abuse.
Raazi: In the film, Alia features as an Indian undercover R&AW agent 'Sehmat.' Alia's portrayal of Sehmnat won the hearts of the fans.
Dear Zindagi: One of the most hard-hitting roles of Alia has to be Dear Zindagi. Her role focused on issues like insomnia and mental health awareness.
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia nailed the role of Ganga aka Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. The movie is about the plight of sex workers in the most aesthetically poignant way.
