Glam Looks Of Actors At Vogue Forces of Fashion- InPics
30 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and others attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event.
Check out the outfits of your favourite celebrities who attended the event
Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a black gown with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her toned legs.
Vijay Varma was dressed in a pinstriped quirky suit paired with black shades and matching shoes.
Sonam Kapoor opted for an orange high-waisted skirt with floral applique work and a matching off-the-shoulder bow neckline crop top.
Tamannaah Bhatia arrived in a gold corset paired with a black skirt featuring floor-grazing hem-length
Masaba Gupta sizzled in a black sleeveless bodycon dress featuring inciting side cutouts that reveal a beige bikini top with gold embellishments.
Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a long, black gown with thin black straps and a black scarf hanging down her neck for a unique look.
Karisma Kapoor donned a black power suit with pants and a blazer with shawl lapels.
