Glam Looks Of Actors At Vogue Forces of Fashion- InPics

30 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and others attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event.

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a black gown with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her toned legs.

Vijay Varma was dressed in a pinstriped quirky suit paired with black shades and matching shoes.

Sonam Kapoor opted for an orange high-waisted skirt with floral applique work and a matching off-the-shoulder bow neckline crop top.

Tamannaah Bhatia arrived in a gold corset paired with a black skirt featuring floor-grazing hem-length

Masaba Gupta sizzled in a black sleeveless bodycon dress featuring inciting side cutouts that reveal a beige bikini top with gold embellishments.

Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a long, black gown with thin black straps and a black scarf hanging down her neck for a unique look.

Karisma Kapoor donned a black power suit with pants and a blazer with shawl lapels.

