Guide to Pyaasa, Top Movies of Waheeda Rehman

03 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Khamoshi: Young nurse Radha grapples with love for a patient, challenging the balance of her personal and professional life.

Neel Kamal: Waheeda Rehman plays the role of Sita, whose sleepwalking turns out to be a cause of concern to her husband and family.

C.I.D: The movie revolves around a man who uncovers a wealthy man's underworld ties but is slain.

Teesri Kasam: The narrative revolves around Hiraman, a rural villager in the distant Araria village, who sustains himself by driving a bullock cart for a living.

Pyaasa: The movie is about a struggling poet, who tries to get his work published, but faces rejection.

Guide: A tourist guide meets an unhappy married woman who wants to take up dancing. With his motivation, she becomes a successful dancer but success corrupts the man's mind.

