Guide to Pyaasa, Top Movies of Waheeda Rehman
03 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Khamoshi: Young nurse Radha grapples with love for a patient, challenging the balance of her personal and professional life.
Neel Kamal: Waheeda Rehman plays the role of Sita, whose sleepwalking turns out to be a cause of concern to her husband and family.
C.I.D: The movie revolves around a man who uncovers a wealthy man's underworld ties but is slain.
Teesri Kasam: The narrative revolves around Hiraman, a rural villager in the distant Araria village, who sustains himself by driving a bullock cart for a living.
Pyaasa: The movie is about a struggling poet, who tries to get his work published, but faces rejection.
Guide: A tourist guide meets an unhappy married woman who wants to take up dancing. With his motivation, she becomes a successful dancer but success corrupts the man's mind.
