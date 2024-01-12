Gully Boy to Uri, Top Bollywood Movies Based on True Stories
12 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
No One Killed Jessica: The film is based on the Jessica Lal murder case.
The Sky is Pink: The movie is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who was a motivational speaker.
Neerja: The movie is about a flight attended by Neerja, who saved several on board Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked.
Gully Boy: The movie is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers DIVINE and Naezy.
Super 30: The film is based on Anand Kumar's struggle with his coaching institute and his life.
Uri: The Surgical Strike: The film is based on the retaliation for a terrorist attack on a military camp in Kashmir's Uri on September 18.
