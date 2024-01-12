Gully Boy to Uri, Top Bollywood Movies Based on True Stories

12 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

No One Killed Jessica: The film is based on the Jessica Lal murder case.

The Sky is Pink: The movie is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who was a motivational speaker.

Neerja: The movie is about a flight attended by Neerja, who saved several on board Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked.

Gully Boy: The movie is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers DIVINE and Naezy.

Super 30: The film is based on Anand Kumar's struggle with his coaching institute and his life.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: The film is based on the retaliation for a terrorist attack on a military camp in Kashmir's Uri on September 18.

