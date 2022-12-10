Hansika shared mesmerising pictures from her Sufi night.
10 Dec, 2022
Hansika accessorised her look with a passa, traditionally adorned by Muslim brides.
10 Dec, 2022
Hansika wore a gorgeous, mirror-adorned golden sharara set.
10 Dec, 2022
Sohael and Hansika were twinning in golden, traditional outfits.
10 Dec, 2022
Hansika and Sohael looked like a perfect match in their unseen viral photos.
10 Dec, 2022
Hansika Motwani radiated an unreal bridal glow in her wedding pictures.
10 Dec, 2022
The bride and groom only have eyes for each other in the latest photos.
10 Dec, 2022
Hansika was all smiles as she posed with her mother and brother in unseen photos.
10 Dec, 2022
Hansika enjoyed her pre-wedding festivities with full fervour.
10 Dec, 2022
