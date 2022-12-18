Hansika Motwani Looks Ethereal

Hansika wore a pink embellished lehenga with a matching blouse and a dupatta.

18 Dec, 2022

Tanya Garg

Hansika Motwani Looks Like a Vision to Behold

Hansika accessorised her look with a gorgeous Kundan set, matching earrings, bangles and a maang tika

18 Dec, 2022

Hansika Motwani Looks Like a Fairy

Hansika exuded glow in a subtle pink tone makeup.

18 Dec, 2022

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Look Adorable

Hansika and Sohael walk hand-in-hand as they entered the venue.

18 Dec, 2022

Hansika-Sohael Pose With Family

Hansika poses with her husband Sohael and his mother and brother.

18 Dec, 2022

Hansika-Sohael's Candid Moment From Festivities

Hansika and Sohael cannot contain joy as they exchange rings.

18 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jhund to Uunchai: 6 Inspiring Bollywood Films of 2022

 Find Out More