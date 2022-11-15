Hansika Motwani gets clicked by the paparazzi as she exits the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday morning.
15 Nov, 2022
Hansika Motwani looks like a breath of fresh air in her floral suit as part of her airport look.
15 Nov, 2022
Hansika Motwani kept it simple in a floral suit as she jetted off to Mumbai on Tuesday.
15 Nov, 2022
Hansika Motwani is gearing up for her wedding that's scheduled to take place in early December this year.
15 Nov, 2022
Hansika really aced her sweet and simple airport look in a pink floral suit. Do you like?
15 Nov, 2022
Hansika is expected to tie the knot with her friend and business partner Sohael Khaturia in a destination wedding on December 4.
15 Nov, 2022
Hansika and Sohael are rumoured to get married at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur amid three-day-long wedding festivities.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!