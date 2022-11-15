Hansika Motwani's Airport Look

Hansika Motwani gets clicked by the paparazzi as she exits the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday morning.

Vineeta K Tiwari

Hansika Motwani's Airport Style

Hansika Motwani looks like a breath of fresh air in her floral suit as part of her airport look.

Hansika Motwani's Floral Suit

Hansika Motwani kept it simple in a floral suit as she jetted off to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is gearing up for her wedding that's scheduled to take place in early December this year.

Hansika Motwani's Pink Suit

Hansika really aced her sweet and simple airport look in a pink floral suit. Do you like?

Hansika to Marry Sohael Khaturia

Hansika is expected to tie the knot with her friend and business partner Sohael Khaturia in a destination wedding on December 4.

Hansika's Destination Wedding in Rajasthan

Hansika and Sohael are rumoured to get married at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur amid three-day-long wedding festivities.

