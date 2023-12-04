Hansika Motwani's 1st Wedding Anniversary with Sohael Khaturiya: Romantic Pics
Hansika was surprised by her husband Sohael on their first-ever wedding anniversary.
Sohael wrote five beautiful love letters to her wife, one of them read, ”Happy first wedding anniversary my love.”
Hansika draped a gorgeous pink saree with a silver blouse embroidered with sequences on her anniversary.
The Bollywood diva shared pictures of the couple enjoying their first wedding anniversary.
Hansika Motwani greeted her spouse happy anniversary and said, "Thank you for everything, I love you."
A bottle of champagne was given to Hansika and Sohael. He appeared to be eager to open.
Hansika along with Sohael had a lovely time with their friends and families.
Sohael shocked Hansika with a wonderful gesture with a fairytale proposal in Paris, France.
The couple got married on December 4, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by friends and family.
