Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: 7 Films to Binge-Watch on OTT

A glimpse at Brad Pitt's must-watch films on OTT.
The action-comedy stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in pivotal roles.
Brad Pitt plays the mighty Achilles in the epic historical war film.
Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett play pivotal roles in David Fincher's fantasy-romance.
Brad Pitt plays a baseball general manager in the sports-drama who uses computer-based methods to form a competitive sports team.
Brad Pitt plays an American military First Sergeant in the film based on European theater of World War 2.
The Quentin Tarantino directorial based on 1960's Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles.
Brad Pitt plays an assassin in the edge-of-the seat dark action-dramedy.
