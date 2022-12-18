Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: 7 Films to Binge-Watch on OTT

A glimpse at Brad Pitt's must-watch films on OTT.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) - Apple TV

The action-comedy stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in pivotal roles.

Troy (2004) - Netflix

Brad Pitt plays the mighty Achilles in the epic historical war film.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) - Amazon Prime

Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett play pivotal roles in David Fincher's fantasy-romance.

Moneyball (2011) - Netflix

Brad Pitt plays a baseball general manager in the sports-drama who uses computer-based methods to form a competitive sports team.

Fury (2014) - Amazon Prime Video

Brad Pitt plays an American military First Sergeant in the film based on European theater of World War 2.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019) - Amazon Prime Video

The Quentin Tarantino directorial based on 1960's Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles.

Bullet Train (2022) - Netflix

Brad Pitt plays an assassin in the edge-of-the seat dark action-dramedy.

