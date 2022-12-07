Happy Birthday Dharmendra: 6 Highly Rated Films on IMDb

A glimpse at six highly rated movies of the veteran actor according to IMDb

07 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Bandini (1963) - IMDb - 7.7

The film stars Ashok Kumar, Nutan and Dharmendra in pivotal characters.

Haqeeqat (1964) - IMDb - 7.9

The Dharmendra-Balraj Sahni starrer is based on the 1962 Indo-China war.

Anupama (1966) - IMDb - 7.5

The film stars Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore.

Satyakam (1969) - IMDb - 8.3

The film stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar and Ashok Kumar in pivotal roles.

Chupke Chupke (1975) -IMDb - 8.3

The film stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

Sholay (1975) - IMDb - 8.1

The action-drama stars Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in crucial roles.

