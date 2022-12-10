Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: A revisit at the eight must-watch films of the late legendary actor.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Shaheed (1948)

The Dilip Kumar starrer social drama is even relevant to the present times.

Andaz (1949)

The Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Dilip Kumar starrer love-triangle has elements of melodrama and memorable performances.

Devdas (1955)

The Bimal Roy directorial was adapted form Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel.

Naya Daur (1957)

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala star in BR Chopra's musical social drama based on rural issues in India.

Madhumati (1958)

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala's paranormal romance is among the best works of Bimal Roy.

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

K Asif's classic romance stars Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and Prithviraj Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Gunga Jumna (1961)

The film is considered one of the best works of Dilip Kumar for his dialogue delivery an his pairing with Vyjayanthimala.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

Dilip Kumar plays a dual character in the classic musical dramedy.

