Happy Birthday John Abraham: 8 Films to Binge-Watch

As John Abraham turns 50, a relook at his famous must-watch movies.

16 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Jism (2003)

John Abraham's debut co-starring Bipasha Basu is known for MM Keerawani's soothing musical numbers.

16 Dec, 2022

Dhoom (2004)

The action-thriller was the beginning of Dhoom franchise where John Abraham steals the show.

16 Dec, 2022

Garam Masala (2005)

Priyadarshan's comic caper starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham has many rib-tickling moments of humour.

16 Dec, 2022

Kabul Express (2006)

Kabir Khan's thriller based on impact of Taliban terror in Afghanistan.

16 Dec, 2022

New York (2009)

Kabir Khan's thriller is based on the socio-political impact of 9/11 on Asian minorities in USA.

16 Dec, 2022

Force (2011)

John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza and Vidyut Jamwal starrer action-thriller is a must-watch for action buffs.

16 Dec, 2022

Desi Boyz (2011)

Rohit Dhawan's comedy stars Akshay Kumar John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.

16 Dec, 2022

Madras Cafe (2013)

Shoojit Sircar's political-action-thriller is based on Sri Lankan civil war.

16 Dec, 2022

