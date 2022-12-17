Happy Birthday John Abraham: 8 Films to Binge-Watch

As John Abraham turns 50, a relook at his famous must-watch movies.
John Abraham's debut co-starring Bipasha Basu is known for MM Keerawani's soothing musical numbers.
The action-thriller was the beginning of Dhoom franchise where John Abraham steals the show.
Priyadarshan's comic caper starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham has many rib-tickling moments of humour.
Kabir Khan's thriller based on impact of Taliban terror in Afghanistan.
Kabir Khan's thriller is based on the socio-political impact of 9/11 on Asian minorities in USA.
John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza and Vidyut Jamwal starrer action-thriller is a must-watch for action buffs.
Rohit Dhawan's comedy stars Akshay Kumar John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.
Shoojit Sircar's political-action-thriller is based on Sri Lankan civil war.
