Happy Birthday Jon Snow: Kit Harington's 5 Must-Watch Films

A glimpse at the five must-watch films of the Game of Thrones actor.

25 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Kit Harington (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Christopher Catesby Harington is an English actor known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

25 Dec, 2022

Pompeii (2014)

Kit played a gladiator Milo in the epic romantic disaster movie.

25 Dec, 2022

Brimstone (2016)

Kit's spychological Western horror was nominated for the Golden Lion at 73rd Venice International Film Festival.

25 Dec, 2022

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2016)

Kit essayed the role of Eret, a dragon trapper's son in the American animated-computer fantasy movie.

25 Dec, 2022

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

Kit reprised the role of Eret in the American animated-computer-fantasy film.

25 Dec, 2022

Eternals (2021)

Kit played Dane Whitman, a history professor in Natural History Museum, London in the Marvel superhero action-fantasy.

25 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dry Days In 2023 | Dates Inside

 Find Out More