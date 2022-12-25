Happy Birthday Jon Snow: Kit Harington's 5 Must-Watch Films

A glimpse at the five must-watch films of the Game of Thrones actor.
25 Dec, 2022
Christopher Catesby Harington is an English actor known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.
Kit played a gladiator Milo in the epic romantic disaster movie.
Kit's spychological Western horror was nominated for the Golden Lion at 73rd Venice International Film Festival.
Kit essayed the role of Eret, a dragon trapper's son in the American animated-computer fantasy movie.
Kit reprised the role of Eret in the American animated-computer-fantasy film.
Kit played Dane Whitman, a history professor in Natural History Museum, London in the Marvel superhero action-fantasy.
