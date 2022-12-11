Happy Birthday Rajnikanth: 8 Films to Binge-Watch

A glimpse at Rajnikanth's popular movies to binge watch on his birthday.

11 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Chandramukhi (2005)

The Rajnikanth starrer horror-comedy is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Sivaji - The Boss (2007)

The actioner starring Rajnikanth and Shriya Saran is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Enthiran (2010)

The sci-fi actioner titled 'Robot' in Hindi is streaming on ZEE5.

Kochadaiiyaan (2014)

The Rajnikanth-Deepika Padukone starrer 3D action-adventure is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kabali (2016)

The Rajnikanth-Radhika Apte starrer is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

2.0 (2018)

The Rajnikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime

Kaala (2018)

The Rajnikanth-Nana Patekar starrer is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Annaatthe (2021)

The Rajnikanth-Nayanthara starrer is streaming on Netflix.

