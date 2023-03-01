Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Best Action-Films to Binge-Watch

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: A glimpse at the must-watch action-films of the actor on his birthday.
01 Mar, 2023
The action-drama marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.
01 Mar, 2023
The action-drama stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.
01 Mar, 2023
The action-thriller directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in stellar roles.
01 Mar, 2023
The Ahmed Khan directorial stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in crucial roles.
01 Mar, 2023
The Siddharth Annad directorial stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.
01 Mar, 2023
The action-thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
01 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!