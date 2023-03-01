Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Best Action-Films to Binge-Watch

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: A glimpse at the must-watch action-films of the actor on his birthday.

01 Mar, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Heropanti (2014)

The action-drama marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Baaghi (2015)

The action-drama stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Baaghi 2 (2018)

The action-thriller directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in stellar roles.

Baaghi 3 (2020)

The Ahmed Khan directorial stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in crucial roles.

War (2019)

The Siddharth Annad directorial stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Heropanti 2 (2022)

The action-thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

